Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Sustaining US gains critical for a rerating

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories hit its 52-week high level intraday on Monday on the back of strong December quarter performance. Though the stock ended in the red at the end of trading, investor sentiments remained favourable. Since its May 2018 lows, it has gained about 45 per cent.

The company’s US revenues are witnessing some stability in FY19, after lacklustre performance earlier because of pricing pressure. The cost controls measures, too, are supporting the company’s performance. Revenues from US, which accounts for about 39 per cent of overall sales, ...