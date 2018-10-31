Dr Reddy's Labs announces generic version of Straterra in US market

-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday announced the launch of Atomoxetine capsules used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the US market.
The Hyderabad-based company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Eli Lilly and Company's Straterra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.
As per the IMS Health sales data, the Strattera brand had US sales of around $304 million for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2018.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.87 per cent down at Rs 2,549 on the BSE.
