Dr Reddy's Labs announces generic version of Straterra in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday announced the launch of capsules used to treat (ADHD) in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based company has received the approval from the (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Eli Lilly and Company's Straterra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

As per the sales data, the brand had US sales of around $304 million for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2018.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.87 per cent down at Rs 2,549 on the