Dr Reddy's, Natco Pharma launch generic cancer drug in Canada

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Natco Pharma on Thursday said they have launched generic capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome patients in the Canadian market.
The Canadian subsidiaries of the pharma firms have launched Reddy-Lenalidomide and Nat-Lenalidomide capsules, generic versions of Revlimid, approved by Health Canada, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.
"Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Canada Vice President and General Manager Vinod Ramachandran said.
The capsules of both the companies are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, the filings said.
"We are proud to have led the way for an accessible treatment option for multiple myeloma that may alleviate the financial burden for myeloma patients, as well as public and private payers," Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc CEO Glenn Ikeda said.
The product launch represents an important milestone in Natco's continued efforts to expand its product portfolio and is the result of considerable Canadian investment that will bring cost savings to healthcare at a critical time, he added.
The product is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant, according to the filings.
It is also indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anaemia due to low or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities, they added.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 4,857.20 per scrip on BSE, while Natco Pharma settled 4.12 per cent up at Rs 979.35 per scrip.
