Dr Reddy's plans new brands in Russia, says no issue with funds in country

Pharmaceuticals company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) plans to launch new brands in where it grew market share in fiscal 2021-22. In Ukraine, which is fighting invading a Russian invasion, the company is trying to deliver medicines and solve logistics.

“Our Russian operations continue as usual. There was some stocking up of inventory by our customers during the initial period of this ongoing crisis. From the next quarter we expect that to normalize,” G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of DRL, told reporters after the company announced its quarterly results.

The company’s Russian revenue was at Rs 686 crore for Q4FY22, a year-on-year growth of 70 per cent. "Growth majorly attributable to traction in base business and new product launches. Q4 partially benefited due to stocking up and divestment of two non-core brands," DRL said.

MV Ramana, chief executive officer of branded markets (India and emerging markets) at DRL, said the company has a significant market share in . It has seen good growth in that market, and continues to focus on accessibility and affordability. “We have been there for three decades now. We continue to run our operations as usual. We have taken care of the safety of our employees.”

Ramana said there has been no issue with repatriation of funds from . “Some multinational have halted their promotional activities, but no one has exited the country,” Ramana told reporters.

As for Ukraine, DRL is looking at ways to send medicines to that country. Prasad said that operations in Ukraine (a much smaller market for DRL compared to Russia) have been impacted initially, but now they are trying to find logistical solutions to send medicines to Ukraine.

Emerging markets contribute 21 percent to DRL’s consolidated revenues. It is more than the share of India (20 percent). DRL has launched 86 products across Emerging markets during the year