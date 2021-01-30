Dr Reddy's reports Q3 profit of Rs 20 crore, revenues at Rs 4,930 crore

DRL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20 crore in the third quarter against a loss of Rs 569.7 crore in the year-before period.

DRL said the were impacted primarily due the non-recognition of deferred tax assets on impairment.

The firm posted a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs 4,930 crore and a 10 per cent YoY growth in Ebitda to Rs 1,185 crore while the Ebitda margin stood at 24 per cent.

The US business grew by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,739 crore while India posted an increase by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 959 crore.