Dr Reddy's reports Q3 profit of Rs 20 crore, revenues at Rs 4,930 crore

DRL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20 crore in the third quarter against a loss of Rs 569.7 crore in the year-before period.
DRL said the Q3 results were impacted primarily due the non-recognition of deferred tax assets on impairment.
The firm posted a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs 4,930 crore and a 10 per cent YoY growth in Ebitda to Rs 1,185 crore while the Ebitda margin stood at 24 per cent.
The US business grew by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,739 crore while India posted an increase by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 959 crore.
