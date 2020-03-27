E-commerce giants face disruption in operations amid lockdown: Report

The Indian e-commerce platforms are facing crippling disruptions within three days of the nation-wide lockdown imposed by PM Modi to prevent the spread of The government had, however, assured the e-commerce that their operations would not be disrupted due to the lockdown, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

On one hand, there is differing state and district level regulations alog with the state border shutdown, on the other, there is difficulty in getting curfew passes for their delivery personnel. Industry executives said that local authorities have not uniformly followed guidelines and stopped delivery staff and company warehouses from operating.

Since Wednesday, when the lockdown bega, most of Amazon India's 60 plus fulfilment centres across India were shut, and the company is still in talks with state authorities to swiftly reopen warehouses, sources said.