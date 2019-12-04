E-commerce is bridging the gap in infrastructure: Montblanc CEO Baretzki

While affordability remains an issue, the growing acceptance of e-commerce has also meant consumers are open to making big-ticket purchases through them, Baretzki tells Arnab Dutta . How has the market for luxury products in India changed over the years? .

India has a very diverse yet rich history of luxury products such as jewellery. At the same time there are a large number of new consumers who are getting exposed to luxury items now. When I first came to India in 1999, luxury products used to be confined to major hotels as there was hardly any other infrastructure available for ...