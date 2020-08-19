Easier labour laws will help expansion of BPOs in smaller towns: WNS chief

While business process management (BPM) firms have transformed seamlessly into the work-from-home environment, WNS Global Services, a major player in this space, is looking at following a 'Hub-Edge-Spoke' delivery model in which tier-II and tier-III cities will find prominence.

Keshav Muruhesh, Group CEO of the NYSE-listed firm, tells Sai Ishwar that the company, which has over 65 per cent of 43,000 odd employees globally based in India, will continue to hire, but at a slower pace. Edited excerpts … What is it like, selling BPO services to clients in the time of ...