Easy Trip gains 10% on debut; analysts say HNIs made losses on IPO

-
ALSO READ
Bumper listing? Easy Trip shares trade at 70% premium in grey market
Easy Trip Planners makes tepid debut, lists at 13% premium over issue price
Easy Trip IPO subscribed 2.3 times on Day-1, issue closes Wednesday
Easy Trip IPO opens today: All you must know before hitting subscribe
Flurry of IPOs: Sebi sounds alert on threat of technical glitches
-
Shares of Easy Trip Planners ended 10 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price on Friday. The stock ended at Rs 206.5, up Rs 19.5 or 10.4 per cent, over the issue price of Rs 187. It touched a high of Rs 234 and a low of Rs 187 on the NSE, where nearly Rs 900 crore worth of shares traded.
The listing was muted compared to the oversubscription seen during the IPO. The online travel firm’s Rs 510-crore issue was subscribed 159 times (anchor portion excluded).
Market players said high networth individuals (HNIs) incurred losses on the issue. The HNI portion of the IPO was subscribed 70 times.
Investors in this category borrow money from banks or NBFCs to apply in an IPO. This pushed up their break even cost. The strategy still works if the listing gains are stellar—as seen in some of the recent IPOs such as that of Mtar Tech.
In case of Easy Trip, the break-even cost for HNIs worked out to Rs 280 per share. As a result, those investors that placed leveraged bets lost about Rs73 on every share allotted to them.
Easy Trip’s IPO was an entirely secondary share sale by promoters. At Friday’s close, the company was valued at Rs 2,244 crore. The company’s website, easemytrip.com, offers airline tickets, hotel bookings and holiday packages.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU