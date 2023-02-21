JUST IN
Ed-tech company NxtWave raises $33 million to upskill Indian youth
Tech giant Microsoft working to launch new version of Teams next month
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr on commercial papers due in March
Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023
After $135-billion wipeout, Adani Group plans multi-pronged comeback
DMRC vs Rinfra to be heard on Friday, HC tells Delhi, Union govt
NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds
Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for ARCs on income recognising fee
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ed-tech company NxtWave raises $33 million to upskill Indian youth

Edtech company NxtWave on Tuesday said it has raised $33 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), in its bid to upskill more youth in the country.

Topics
Global ed-tech | Fundraising | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Digital skilling
Steady emergence and maturation of technologies have created important tools for businesses to rely on

Edtech company NxtWave on Tuesday said it has raised $33 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), in its bid to upskill more youth in the country.

NxtWave said it plans to utilise the funds to further enhance the learning experience by investing in its product and content.

"We'll bring high-quality, employability-focused education to India's youth and equip them for the jobs of the future at scale. With National Education Policy 2020, the government has created a highly supportive environment for skill-based learning," said Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder and CEO, NxtWave.

NxtWave's existing investor Orios Venture Partners also participated in the current round.

According to the company, more than 1,250 firms, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants, have hired thousands of NxtWave learners.

"We are excited to partner with NxtWave to rapidly scale its platform and provide access to high-quality education and training for India's youth for this exciting global growth area," said Ketan Patel, Founder and CEO of GPC.

Nandan Desai, MD and Co-Head of India for GPC, will join NxtWave's Board as part of the transaction.

Founded by Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Attuluri, NxtWave said it plans to onboard more than 10,000 companies to hire its learners and fulfill skilled talent requirements of the industry.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global ed-tech

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 11:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.