Ed-tech company NxtWave raises $33 million to upskill Indian youth

Edtech company NxtWave on Tuesday said it has raised $33 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), in its bid to upskill more youth in the country.
NxtWave said it plans to utilise the funds to further enhance the learning experience by investing in its product and content.
"We'll bring high-quality, employability-focused education to India's youth and equip them for the jobs of the future at scale. With National Education Policy 2020, the government has created a highly supportive environment for skill-based learning," said Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder and CEO, NxtWave.
NxtWave's existing investor Orios Venture Partners also participated in the current round.
According to the company, more than 1,250 firms, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants, have hired thousands of NxtWave learners.
"We are excited to partner with NxtWave to rapidly scale its platform and provide access to high-quality education and training for India's youth for this exciting global growth area," said Ketan Patel, Founder and CEO of GPC.
Nandan Desai, MD and Co-Head of India for GPC, will join NxtWave's Board as part of the transaction.
Founded by Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Attuluri, NxtWave said it plans to onboard more than 10,000 companies to hire its learners and fulfill skilled talent requirements of the industry.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 11:23 IST
