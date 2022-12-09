Firms' fundraising via pvt placement of bonds more than doubles in Nov

-
-
Indian companies' fundraising through private placement of bonds more than doubled on-month in November, data from the country's capital markets regulator showed.
Firms raised 765.63 billion rupees ($9.31 billion)in November, through 140 bond issuances, as compared with 346.99 billion rupees raised through 114 issuances in October, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Indian companies have raised 3.85 trillion rupees through private placement of bonds in April-November period, as compared with 3.62 trillion rupees for the same period in the previous year
Indian companies had raised 5.88 trillion rupees in 2021-2022, down from a record 7.72 trillion rupees raised in 2020-2021.
($1 = 82.2620 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 16:37 IST
