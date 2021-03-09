Ed-tech firm Vedantu to hire 2,500 people in next 3 months

Ed-tech platform Vedantu on Tuesday said it aims to hire 2,500 employees in the next three months across the board, like product, technology, academics and business, to make deeper inroads into smaller towns and cities.

Currently, the company employs 6,000 people and the strength will grow to 8,500 after the expansion.

According to the company, the new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India's premium B-schools and engineering institutes.

"With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become a part of the Vedantu mission. We are further expanding our presence in tier 2 and 3 markets," said Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vedantu.

The e-learning platform last month acquired Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IITJEE and NEET, for an undisclosed sum.

According to the company, the acquisition will enhance its doubt-solving and reinforce presence in tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

This was Vedantu's first acquisition in an company to strengthen its focus in the instant doubt-solving space.

Last year, Vedantu invested $2 million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv.

Vedantu has witnessed six to seven times growth with 75 million hours of classes delivered across its platform last year as millions stayed home.

The number of students attending Live classes on the platform grew to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET, the company informed.

