EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy conservation measures

-
ALSO READ
EESL to implement 'Energy Efficient PNG Cook Stove' programme across India
Marriott hotels to add 7 seven new properties in India as visitors check in
Analysts bet on larger players in travel & tourism space post RBI's support
RIL buys Britain's iconic country club Stoke Park for 57 million pounds
Mukesh Ambani buys British country club Stoke Park for 57 million pounds
-
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd for implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures at a select number of the latter's properties in India.
During the three-year engagement, both companies will work together to identify areas for improving energy efficiency and leverage the expertise of EESL and its subsidiary companies Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) and EPSL Trigeneration Pvt Ltd.
They will work in areas of electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging; air conditioning; solar rooftop installations; energy-efficient pumps and motors; indoor and outdoor lighting; and energy and water audits.
EESL said its expertise will help Lemon Tree Hotels realise its stated intention of delivering a healthy triple bottom line -- planet, people and profit -- through sustainability initiatives.
Lemon Tree operates 8,300 rooms in 84 hotels (including Keys hotels) across 52 destinations in India and abroad under various brands. As the current pipeline becomes operational, it will be operating 10,600 rooms in 107 hotels across 66 destinations.
EESL seeks to unlock the energy efficiency market in India which is estimated to at Rs 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption by way of innovative business and implementation models.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU