Amazon explores replacing JPMorgan as issuer of co-brand credit card

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
RRB NTPC admit card 2021 released: Direct link to check exam city, date
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
SBI Card Q4 results miss Street estimates; what should investors do now?
End of the plastic smile: Tectonic change is roiling credit card industry
-
Amazon.com Inc. is fielding bids to replace JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the issuer on its popular co-brand credit card, according to people familiar with the matter.
American Express Co. and Synchrony Financial are among those bidding on the portfolio, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations. Representatives for the lenders declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Amazon didn’t have immediate comment when reached by email on Tuesday.
JPMorgan is willing to part with the Amazon portfolio, according to some of the people familiar with the matter. Banks in recent years have loaded up their cards with rich perks, making it harder for lenders to turn a profit, especially in the world of co-brand cards where revenue is often shared with the merchant partner.
JPMorgan’s current Amazon card comes with a lucrative set of rewards, including offering the e-commerce giant’s Prime members 5% cash back on purchases made on its site and at its subsidiary Whole Foods Market. That’s helped it become the fastest-growing portfolio among the top 10 co-brand card programs in the U.S., according to a 2019 study by Packaged Facts.
JPMorgan could fetch a 15% premium on the portfolio, which contains more than $15 billion in loans, said some of the people familiar with the matter. Cardholders spend more than $50 billion a year on the card, according to the Packaged Facts study.
Amazon and JPMorgan first issued a card together in 2002 and their offerings have long operated on the Visa Inc. network.
It wouldn’t be the first time Amazon worked with other credit-card issuers. The retailer already offers a card with AmEx that’s targeted at small-business owners. The firm has also long partnered with Synchrony on its private-label card and the two debuted a secured card together in 2019.
--With assistance from Spencer Soper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU