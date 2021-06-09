Uber to hire close to 250 engineers in India to expand tech, product teams

-
ALSO READ
India sees December hiring activity up by 14%: Job portal Naukri
Hiring activity registers 14% sequential growth in December: Report
Hiring to bounce back as most organisations lifted freeze: Naukri.com
Hiring sees growth in education, real estate in January: Naukri
Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: TeamLease report
-
Uber on Wednesday announced it is
recruiting close to 250 engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based teams, as the company continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in the country.
The current round of hiring will strengthen the company'srider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk & compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, a Uber statement said.
These roles are currently split between the Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres.
Uber said its expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe.
Senior Director - Engineering, Manikandan Thangarathnam, said,"Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations."
"In order to serve more people across the globe, were expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets", he said.
Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU