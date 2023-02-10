EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in December quarter

-
Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, a part of the Oberoi group, on Friday reported an over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.08 crore in the December quarter, on the back of higher revenue.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 586.41 crore as compared to Rs 360.12 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 415.99 crore, up from Rs 313.87 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, the company said.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:12 IST
