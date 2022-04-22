Ekki pumps names Warwick varsity's Sujit Banerji as chief advisor

Pumps and Water Technologies major on Friday announced the appointment of Sujit Banerji, Emeritus Professor, University of Warwick (UK) as chief advisor.

Banerji will be responsible for strategy at the group level. In addition, Banerji will lend his expertise in globalisation and operations management, across the group. The Warwick professor, who has been commended as ‘a leading advisor and thought leader’ will help and the group management to design and execute an appropriate strategy.

Prior to The University of Warwick, he spent more than 30 years with IBM. With the boom in the economy of the Asia-Pacific region he spent the latter years spearheading IBM’s Strategic Outsourcing business, first as CIO and Vice-President of IBM (India), and then at the company’s ASEAN headquarters in Singapore.

Kanishka Arumugam, CEO of said, “Water is still one of the least technologically influenced industries on the planet. This provides big opportunities for EKKI. For more than five decades Professor Sujit Banerji has been at the heart of business and a powerful advocate of manufacturing. His wisdom, passion, and advocacy of the importance of globally competitive manufacturing, technology, research teaching, and training has helped guide national and international leaders, business figures and policy makers.”