Electronics manufacturers ask govt to take steps to boost exports

manufacturers have said the government should come up with policies and incentives to attract the large industry across the world.

Almost 60 leading makers would meet the government on Monday and would raise the issue, including this in order to improve the growth of the industry in the country.

“The manufacturing industry globally has seen a change and many of the are looking at de-risking their operations by having their facilities in new geographies. This is the right time for India to attract some of the big manufacturers in India, which will help to grow exports,” said George Paul, chief executive officer of Manufacturers Association for Information Technologhy (MAIT), in a discussion organised by Chennai International Centre.

Paul has said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has called for a meeting with the industry to take inputs and feedbacks from the industry representatives on the opportunities available and what is required to make more manufacturing happen in India.