Elevation Capital leads seed round in women's activewear brand BlissClub

Early stage VC firm Elevation Capital has led a $2.25 million seed funding round in women’s activewear brand BlissClub. Angel investors who participated in this funding round include former WhatsApp CBO Neeraj Arora, Cred founder Kunal Shah, DST Managing Partner Rahul Mehta, Urban Ladder founder Ashish Goel, Country Delight founder Chakradhar Gade, among others.

The fresh funds will be used for strengthening and growing the team, product development and marketing.

Founded in 2020 by national level frisbee player Minu Margeret, BlissClub designs activewear specifically for Indian women. Its novel product The Ultimate Leggings (TUL) is aimed at resolving the current issues in women’s activewear, especially in terms of the fabric, fit and function. It is custom-made with signature CloudSoft fabric, and has four pockets.

“Most activewear brands in the country are largely focussed towards men, leaving very limited options designed specifically for the Indian women. From low-quality material to poor sizing and inappropriate designs, women had to make do with whatever they could find. Not anymore,” said Margeret.

India is the world’s fastest growing activewear market with the women’s segment contributing to a majority of the growth. While there has been an increasing awareness about health and fitness among women in the recent past, the current pandemic has accelerated the growth in the women’s fitness space.

Activewear has found massive adoption across the globe over the last two decades. Today, it has captured more than 20 per cent of the total apparel sales.

“Unlike most in the apparel space, BlissClub is extremely focussed on hero products, and is on a mission to create a massive community encouraging women to move and take care of their health,” said Chirag Chadha, Associate Vice President, Elevation Capital.