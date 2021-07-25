Elon Musk wants to bring Tesla to India, blames high import duties on EVs

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
India plant likely if Tesla succeeds in importing cars, says Elon Musk
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
Billionaire Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that its electric vehicle (EV) company wants to launch cars in India, but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".
Replying to an Indian YouTuber on Twitter, who asked him to launch Tesla cars ASAP in India, Musk blamed high import rates in the country.
"We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!" he wrote.
"Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India," he added.
Last year, a report said that India has taken a slew of measures to promote the use of electric cars in the country.
The government slashed Goods and Services Tax (GST) on electric vehicles to five per cent from earlier 12 per cent but to protect domestic automakers, it levies 125 per cent duty on imported vehicles.
"I'm told import duties are extremely high (up to 100 per cent), even for electric cars. This would make our cars unaffordable," Musk earlier said while responding to a tweet from an Indian follower.
Close on the heels of Union Budget providing tax relief for buying electric vehicles, the GST Council in its meeting last year in July cut the tax on electric vehicles (EV) from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, effective August 1, 2019.
The twin rate cuts are set to further boost the EV sector. The Budget, last year, had proposed an Income Tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase electric vehicles.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU