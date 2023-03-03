JUST IN
Apple doubles down on improving water management, sanitation in India
Tech Mahindra to invest up to Rs 700 crore over the next 2-3 years
Andhra Global Investors Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks 10-Gw solar play
Uncertainty in Nigeria affects Indian auto, pharma, and consumer firms
Primus to add 2,000 units to senior living residences; enters Mumbai market
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
India Inc commits Rs 11.87 trn to Andhra on Day-1 of investor summit
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tech Mahindra to invest up to Rs 700 crore over the next 2-3 years
icon-arrow-left
RBI fines Amazon Pay (India) Rs 3 cr for not complying with PPI & KYC norms
Business Standard

Apple doubles down on improving water management, sanitation in India

Tech giant Apple on Friday announced a new initiative to support improved water, sanitation and hygiene outcomes in India.

Topics
Apple  | water management

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple on Friday announced a new initiative to support improved water, sanitation and hygiene outcomes in India.

 

 

In partnership with environmental NGO Frank Water, Apple is supporting the development of an innovative, scalable approach that strengthens local water management and decision making, and expands equitable access to water quality data.

"Some of the most powerful solutions to climate change and the global water crisis come from the communities living every day with these challenges," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

"By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives," she added.

Beginning with a pilot in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Frank Water is surveying households and analysing multiple data sources to map how water is used in the area.

The organisation uses hydrological modeling and is developing a state-of-the-art decision support process, which puts tools in the hands of the community.

Together, Apple, Frank Water, and local partners aim to use the enhanced data and expanded partnerships to demonstrate how collective water stewardship, working alongside businesses, can be a model to replicate across India and beyond.

Apple also continues to work with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along India's coast.

Mangroves are an especially powerful nature-based solution for carbon removal, with the capacity to store up to 10 times more carbon per acre than terrestrial forests.

Since the partnership launched in 2021, local villagers signed conservation agreements that helped over 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Under the agreements, village members receive sustained support in exchange for conserving privately owned mangrove forests. This effort is helping to transition the local economy while preserving the mangroves, keeping them intact and healthy, said Apple.

In India, Apple also works with the Barefoot College, which trains rural women to become solar engineers in their communities.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple is focused on its ambitious 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.