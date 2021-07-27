Emcure strengthens board by including 4 new independent directors

Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has strengthened its board with the inclusion of four new independent directors, including former Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

The others who have joined the company's board are Shailesh Ayyangar, Hitesh Jain and Vidya Yeravdekar.

Earlier this year, Berjis Desai had taken over as the chairman of Board.

The company has had a long-standing tradition of appointing a Chairman from amongst its since 1997.

"We are delighted to have highly accomplished industry stalwarts as part of our board. New members' combined experience and wider perspective from their respective fields, will play an instrumental role in strengthening our strategic operations to grow in domestic and international markets," Pharmaceuticals Managing Director & CEO Satish Mehta said in a statement.

The drug firm aims to further augment its strengths as one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical in India with a global reach of over 70 countries across the world.

The addition to the leadership team reflects its commitment towards enriching its expertise and strengthening its operations for future growth, the drug firm noted.

The new members' collective strength across legal, pharma spectrum, policy developments and academics will provide additional thrust to the company's growth trajectory, it added.

Gokhale, a former IFS officer, has served as Indian Foreign Secretary while Ayyangar served as Managing Director in his latest stint at Sanofi and was the member of International Leadership Team and Country Chair for India & South Asia.

Jain is the Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates while Yeravdekar is an eminent educationist.

