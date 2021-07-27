Emcure strengthens board by including 4 new independent directors

-
ALSO READ
Tiananmen's long legacy
Delhi HC directs Gokhale to remove tweets against ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri
Glenmark arm, Emcure, 3 other pharma cos line up Rs 7,000-cr IPOs
Promoters of over 500 listed firms lose monopoly over independent directors
Exempt independent directors from any criminal liability, says CII
-
Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has strengthened its board with the inclusion of four new independent directors, including former Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale.
The others who have joined the company's board are Shailesh Ayyangar, Hitesh Jain and Vidya Yeravdekar.
Earlier this year, Berjis Desai had taken over as the chairman of Emcure Board.
The company has had a long-standing tradition of appointing a Chairman from amongst its independent directors since 1997.
"We are delighted to have highly accomplished industry stalwarts as part of our board. New members' combined experience and wider perspective from their respective fields, will play an instrumental role in strengthening our strategic operations to grow in domestic and international markets," Emcure Pharmaceuticals Managing Director & CEO Satish Mehta said in a statement.
The drug firm aims to further augment its strengths as one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India with a global reach of over 70 countries across the world.
The addition to the leadership team reflects its commitment towards enriching its expertise and strengthening its operations for future growth, the drug firm noted.
The new members' collective strength across legal, pharma spectrum, policy developments and academics will provide additional thrust to the company's growth trajectory, it added.
Gokhale, a former IFS officer, has served as Indian Foreign Secretary while Ayyangar served as Managing Director in his latest stint at Sanofi and was the member of International Leadership Team and Country Chair for India & South Asia.
Jain is the Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates while Yeravdekar is an eminent educationist.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU