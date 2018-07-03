Essel Infra bags India's first Railway project on annuity mode

-
Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL), an arm of Subhash Chandra led Essel Group, has bagged India’s first Railway project under annuity mode for Rs 17.06 billion on the Eastern Freight Corridor connecting Howrah and Chennai main line.
Essel Infra has emerged as the winner, ahead of IRCON International, an Indian Railways infrastructure arm. The project will include construction of bridges, rail-over bridge (ROB) rail-underbridge (RUB), foot-overbridge (FOB), platform shelters, water supply and waste disposal system, drainage and bank protection.
Kamal Maheshwari, President, Business Development, Essel Infraprojects, said, “This is an important milestone to achieve the goal of our commitment towards ‘Nation Building’ and connecting India’s most important region under Eastern Freight Corridor. We would enter into high-speed transport network including Airports, Metros and Express Highways.”
Safety at work site, signaling and telecommunication works (indoor/outdoor), railway electrification and general electrification would also be part of the project.
