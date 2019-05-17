Etihad nominee director on Jet Airways' board Robin Kamark quits

Grounded carrier Friday said nominee director on the airline's board, Robin Kamark, has quit the company with effect from May 16.

After Kamark's exit, only and remain on board, which ceased operations around mid-April.

The Gulf-based Etihad, which acquired 24 per cent stake in the then Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier in 2013, had two nominee directors, and Robin Kamark, on the airline's board.

Night stepped down in March along with founder-chairman and his wife on March 25 following a debt recast plan.

also stepped down from the post of chairman.

" nominee director of Airways PJSC, has resigned from the company with effect from May 16," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal quit the defunct carrier.

Last month, Independent Director Rajshree Pathy, Non- Executive and Non-Independent Director as well as Whole Time Director Guarang Shetty also announced their exit.

In November last year, independent directors and had resigned from Jet Airways' board.