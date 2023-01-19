JUST IN
CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR
Adani Enterprises plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
Maharashtra govt approves M&M proposal to set up Rs 10k-cr EV plant in Pune
HUL board approves hiking royalty to parent from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover
PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%
Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro falls 2.9% in animal feed, milk procurement
Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

EU regulator fines WhatsApp $5.95 million for breach of privacy laws

The DPC, which acts as the EU's lead privacy regulator for Meta, said WhatsApp must reassess how it uses personal data for service improvements

Topics
whatsapp | Social Media | Ireland

Reuters 

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Meta's WhatsApp subsidiary was fined 5.5 million euros ($5.95 million) on Thursday by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) for an additional breach of the EU's privacy laws.

The DPC, which acts as the EU's lead privacy regulator for Meta, said WhatsApp must reassess how it uses personal data for service improvements.

Its ruling follows a similar order it issued this month to Meta's other main platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which stated Meta must reassess the legal basis upon which it targets advertising through the use of personal data.

The DPC fined WhatsApp 225 million euros in September 2021 for breaches that occurred over the same period of time as the complaint dealt with on Thursday.

It has fined Meta 1.3 billion euros to date and has 10 other inquiries open into its services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.