EV charging stations to be installed by Jio-bp at Nexus Malls' properties

Nexus Malls has partnered with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, for the rollout of EV charging stations and battery swapping stations across its portfolio of 17 malls in 13 cities.
"As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will be installed with 24x7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs," Jio-bp said in a statement. "In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022."
Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.
"To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls amongst other environmentally conscious initiatives," the statement said.
Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest mall owners in the country with 17 malls across 13 cities which are already clocking 100 per cent business recovery.
During the pandemic, Nexus Malls have taken several measures to reassure the customers of their safety and hygiene on the premises of the malls. This in turn has resulted in the fastest business recoveries in the industry and made the malls the most preferred destinations in their respective cities.
"The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs," the statement said.
Leveraging the best of Reliance and bp's strengths in electrification, the company is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
