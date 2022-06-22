TCS bags deal from Aadhar Housing Finance to improve business operations

-
-
India's largest software firm TCS has bagged a deal to drive business process transformation at Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed sum, the companies said on Wednesday.
The domestic housing financier will be deploying the Tata group company's lending and securitisation platform for market expansion, according to a statement.
The partnership with TCS is for an end-to-end business process transformation using the integrated and collaborative blockchain-based cloud platform.
The Indian market constitutes around 5 per cent of the revenues for the TCS, which depends on the export markets for revenues. Globally, banking, financial services and insurance is the biggest segment for the company.
"The TCS lending and securitisation platform is helping Aadhar Housing Finance harness the power of digital technologies to enhance customer experience and improve its market position," the software company's country head Ujjwal Mathur said.
The platform offers seamless customer relationship management features, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, and has made sales operations more convenient, the statement said.
Aadhar's managing director and chief executive Deo Shankar Tripathi said customer experience has improved using the technology platform.
