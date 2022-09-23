JUST IN
RBI's action unlikely to have material impact on financials: M&M Finance
Vi facing troubles in finalising 5G deals, vendors want advance payment
PepsiCo to invest Rs 3,740 cr to set up four industrial units in UP
Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based Caelux for $12 mn
Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC probe over 737 Max jetliner
All metal companies of Tata Group amalgamated into Tata Steel
Fashion will see the biggest growth this festive season: Redseer report
Gautam Adani and his fortune drivers deserve keener spotlight, scrutiny
What brought down the Ranbaxy-Fortis promoters?
Automakers may seek time to install alarm system for rear seat belt
You are here: Home » Companies » News
RBI's action unlikely to have material impact on financials: M&M Finance
Business Standard

Exide to invest Rs 6,000 crore in setting up lithium-ion unit in Karnataka

Exide Industries expects an annual revenue of Rs 10,000 crore- Rs 12,000 crore in the next 8-10 years from the lithium-ion cell business

Topics
BS Web Reports | Exide Industries | Lithium battery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Immediate gains more likely for Exide Industries' stock than HDFC Life
Representative Image

Exide Industries, an automotive and industrial battery maker, is eyeing to invest Rs 6,000 crore in the next 8-10 years to set up a 12 gigawatt-hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Karnataka. The first phase with a capacity of 6 gigawatt-hour is expected to be completed in 27-30 months, a report by BusinessLine(BL) stated.

“We are a debt-free company and have sufficient reserves. So we will look at internal accruals (to fund the project) and some bridge loan facilities from banks as and when required,” Subir Chakraborty, MD and CEO, Exide.

The facility is expected to be spread over 80 acres. Exide has entered into a collaboration agreement with SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd (SVOLT) which makes and develops lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for EVs and energy storage.

The BL report added that SVOLT is providing Exide with an irrevocable right and licence to use, exploit, and commercialise necessary technology and know-how owned by them for Li-ion cell manufacturing in India.

The country is the leader in the lead-acid battery market. It has been taking steps to emerge as a big player in the Li-ion battery market. One of Exide's subsidiaries, Nexcharge, makes lithium-ion battery packs and modules. It is one of the largest such units in India.

BL also added that the company expects an annual revenue of Rs 10,000 crore- Rs 12,000 crore in the next 8-10 years from the lithium-ion cell business.

"It is difficult to say what percentage of the business lithium ion can comprise (in the future) as the lead acid business will also be growing," Chakraborty.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.