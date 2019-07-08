Explained: How brands look at ways to run bad ads off the digital highway

With India becoming one of the leading digital economies of the world, advertisers have turned full swing towards the digital medium for consumer traction. However, increasing ad frauds, where advertisers are misled in terms of user traction received and where promotional expenses are misdirected, is driving down the return on their investments.

According to the Mobile Marketing Association, although 22 per cent of mobile ad budgets are a victim of fraud, exploring new technologies or approaches to counter are not high priority for most marketers. In fact, this is a global lament; year ...