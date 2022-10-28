JUST IN
NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings
Extraordinary general meeting brings focus back on Kirloskar Brothers' deed
RISE, along with ThriveDX, hosts India's largest Cybersecurity hackathon
Kinara Capital closes Rs 200 crore in fresh equity round, led by BII
Foxconn's China iPhone factory in disarray due to Covid outbreak: Report
Xiaomi sells six million devices across categories in festive sales
Intel set to lay-off employees as it cuts billions of dollars in spending
Infy declares interim dividend; UK PM's wife Akshata to get Rs 64.27 cr
Audio gear, wearable tech firm boAt raises $60 mn, defers IPO plan
Fairfax not exiting Bengaluru airport, has 'no interest' in selling stake
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Kinara Capital closes Rs 200 crore in fresh equity round, led by BII
NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings
Business Standard

Extraordinary general meeting brings focus back on Kirloskar Brothers' deed

Each signatory of the DFS is mandated to follow the rules and implement the deed with the approval of the respective board of directors

Topics
Kirloskar Brothers | Companies | Annual General Meetings

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The dispute between the siblings had ignited after Kirloskar Oil had acquired La Gajjar Machineries in June 2017 which competes with the pumps made by KBL

The Deed of Family Settlement (DFS) signed by Kirloskar siblings in 2009 has been brought to the forefront ahead of the extraordinary general meeting of Kirloskar Brothers. In case of any possible rift between the 18 group companies, it was necessary to consult the deed, a report in businessline said.

Each signatory of the DFS is mandated to follow the rules and implement the deed with the approval of the respective board of directors, the report added.

The members of the Kirloskar Group and entities were also supposed to sell shares of some companies to each other to strike a balance. They were also to follow the principles of ownership and management control in letter and spirit.

So, according to businessline, Atul Kirloskar-led entities and other family members sold shares of Toyota-related entities to Vikram Kirloskar and his nominees in December 2009 after the DFS was signed.

But violating the DFS, Kirloskar Oil Engines acquired La Gajjar Machineries in June 2017. This company is in direct competition with Sanjay Kirloskar-led Kirloskar Brothers (KB), which went to the Supreme Court and alleged that it was a selective implementation of the DFS.

Atul Kirloskar leads Kirloskar Industries (KI) and Sanjay Kirloskar leads KB. KI owns a significant stake in KB. KI, last week, announced that it would hold an extraordinary general meeting with KB.

"While Sanjay Kirloskar has been repeatedly claiming that KBL has taken the DFS on record, what steps it has actually taken to bind itself with the DFS, in accordance with the provisions of applicable law?" it wrote in a letter to the shareholders.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kirloskar Brothers

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.