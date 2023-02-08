EY announces 11 finalists for the 24th EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

EY on Wednesday announced the selection of 11 in India as the finalists for its 24th EY Entrepreneur of the YearTM - India (EOY) 2022 Awards. The finalists have been selected from over 250 nominations and will be felicitated on 23 February in New Delhi.

A seven-member power-packed independent jury led by K V Kamath, former chairman, ICICI Bank, hand-picked the most compelling success stories from among hundreds of nominations. The jury panel includes Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman, Marico; Anjali Bansal, founder and chairperson, Avaana Capital; Amit Dixit, Asia Head Private Equity, Blackstone; Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group; Sunish Sharma, Managing Partner and Founder, Kedaara Capital; Ireena Vittal, Independent Director on boards of Godrej Consumer Products, HDFC, Compass Plc and Wipro.

K P Singh, Chairman, DLF Group, will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement for his exceptional work in architecting the real-estate landscape of the country.

The 11 finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Winner have combined revenues of over Rs 2,00,000 crores, employ more than 80,000 people with over Rs 5,00,000 crores in market capitalization, reflecting the scale and trust they have built over the years.

The Finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the YearTM 2022 India Awards are:

V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC First Bank Ltd.

Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Construction Group

Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla

Pradeep Kheruka, Executive Chairman, Borosil Group

Pawan Jain, Chairman and Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress

Vivek Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group

Ashok Boob, Managing Director and Siddharth Sikchi, Executive Director, Clean Sciences & Technology

Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Vedant Fashions Ltd. (Manyavar)

Mahesh Pratapneni, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Medgenome

Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-Founders, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth)

This year, a Special Jury will be given to Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India, for his work to attract and facilitate unprecedented foreign investments into the country.

Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India, says, "A vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem has been key to India’s meteoric rise as the fastest-growing large economy. At EY, we feel proud that we are making our contribution by fostering and celebrating this zeal through our annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Program. Our 2022 finalists comprise start-ups and new-age who have created new niche market opportunities as also those who have taken bold steps to build businesses that have stood the test of time and become market leaders. My heartiest congratulations to each one of these exceptional as they move forward towards their ambitions."