EY announces the 21 finalists for '23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year' awards

EY, a global professional services organisation, on Monday announced selection of 21 entrepreneurs as finalists for the '23rd Entrepreneur of the Year - India (EOY) 2021' Awards. The finalists have been selected from among over 240 outstanding nominations and will be felicitated at a celebratory awards ceremony in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 10, 2022.
The awards ceremony will be telecast live from Mumbai starting 7:00 p. on April 12, 2022, where winners will be announced across several categories. Also, A M Naik, Chairman, Larsen & Toubro will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Together, the 21 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1.87 trillion and are providing employment to more than 260,000 people. Underscoring their resilience, the finalists also reported significantly strong financial performance in times when global and domestic economic growth rates have been volatile," said EY in a statement.
The finalists were selected by a nine-member jury panel led by K V Kamath, former chairman, ICICI Bank. Other jury members include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon, Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Life, Neeraj Bharadwaj Managing Director, The Carlyle Group, Amit Dixit, Head Asia Private Equity, Blackstone, Rajnish Kumar Former Chairman, State Bank of India, Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever, and Gopal Srinivasan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds.
