JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian tech startups raise a record $74 bn from PE/VC firms in 2021: Report

Kalyan Jewellers appoints former CAG Vinod Rai as Chairman
Business Standard

EY announces the 21 finalists for '23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year' awards

'Together, the 21 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1.87 trillion and are providing employment to more than 260,000 people,' says EY

Topics
entrepreneur | award

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

EY announces the 21 finalists for '23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year' awards

EY, a global professional services organisation, on Monday announced selection of 21 entrepreneurs as finalists for the '23rd Entrepreneur of the Year - India (EOY) 2021' Awards. The finalists have been selected from among over 240 outstanding nominations and will be felicitated at a celebratory awards ceremony in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 10, 2022.

The awards ceremony will be telecast live from Mumbai starting 7:00 p. on April 12, 2022, where winners will be announced across several categories. Also, A M Naik, Chairman, Larsen & Toubro will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Together, the 21 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1.87 trillion and are providing employment to more than 260,000 people. Underscoring their resilience, the finalists also reported significantly strong financial performance in times when global and domestic economic growth rates have been volatile," said EY in a statement.

The finalists were selected by a nine-member jury panel led by K V Kamath, former chairman, ICICI Bank. Other jury members include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon, Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Life, Neeraj Bharadwaj Managing Director, The Carlyle Group, Amit Dixit, Head Asia Private Equity, Blackstone, Rajnish Kumar Former Chairman, State Bank of India, Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever, and Gopal Srinivasan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds.

The 21 finalists are:

* Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

* Amit Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Girnar Software (CarDekho)

* Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa)

* Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Freshworks

* Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Co-founders, Razorpay

* Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Indegene

* Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis

* Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs

* Sahil Barua, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Delhivery

* Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CTO and Co-founder & CEO, Fashnear Technology Pvt Ltd (Meesho)

* Shiv Kishan Agarwal and Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Haldiram Group

* Sriram Natarajan and Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, Founders, Molbio Diagnostics

* Sunil Vachani, Founder and Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies

* Vijay Kumar Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, LT Foods

* Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sona Comstar

* Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Founders, Delightful Gourmet (Licious)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 28 2022. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.