Facebook launches fundraiser platform to help push Covid-19 relief efforts

Social networking giant on Monday announced a fundraisers platform to help people coronavirus-related donations.

With ' Fundraisers', anyone can set up a dedicated page for a cause, and rally others around a goal.

Since 2015, people around the globe have raised over $3 billion dollars on to support causes they care about, the company informed in a statement.

"Communities around the country need help. Today, with the launch of Facebook Fundraisers, we are making a particular push towards ensuring everyone can contribute to relief efforts," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India.

People will have an option to donate to over 70 charities on Facebook, such as Goonj, The Akshayapatra Foundation and Helpage India.

Facebook has partnered with GiveIndia, a trusted charitable giving platform, for the verification of these charities.

Donations to registered charities in India will be facilitated by full-stack financial services company Razorpay.

The company said that 100 per cent of what is raised in donations through Facebook will go to charities.

It also announced a 'Social-For-Good Live-a-thon' initiative with over 150 creators, celebrities and publishers, to encourage people to donate to selected charities.





ALSO READ: Facebook draws user data to help scientists anticipate coronavirus spread

The week-long charitable giving initiative, from April 24 to May 1 represents over 350 million followers cumulatively.

These partners will entertain and engage their communities on Facebook Live and activate fundraisers, said the company.

Artists will go Live from their individual Facebook accounts and promote their fundraisers using the in-video 'donate' action.

Recently, the giant announced that it will soon let users on its platform know if they have interacted with Covid-19 hoaxes.



ALSO READ: Ever 'liked' a coronavirus hoax? Facebook will let you know soon

The company will soon be letting users know if they liked, reacted to, or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that was removed by moderators, by directing those who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization.

Facebook said that people will begin seeing warning messages in coming weeks.

The tech giant is also altering its algorithms and, through an information page, attempting to put before users facts about the virus from global health organizations, as well as state and local health departments.