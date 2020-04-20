Zydus Cadila explores biological drug as possible therapy for Covid-19

Ahmedabad-based has emerged at the forefront of treating Covid-19 as the company is exploring the use of biological drug Interferon Alpha 2b to treat the novel



The biological drug has already been used in China and Cuba where studies have shown evidence of a direct anti-viral effect of Interferon alpha against the new The company is already making hydroxychloroquine for both India and other countries at its plants, besides working on two vaccine candidates and also on developing a diagnostic kit for testing Covid-19.

has been commercially making Pegylated Interferon alpha 2b under the brand name PegiHep since 2011 for the treatment of Hepatitis B and C with 150,000 doses being administered. PegiHep is not yet licensed or approved for the treatment of Covid-19.

In vitro studies (outside human body) have demonstrated that interferon alpha has antiviral effect against the novel One study by the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston demonstrated around 10,000 fold reduction in virus titre in cells that were pre-treated with Interferon alpha 48 hours earlier. The second by a group of universities in China, Australia and Canada retrospectively analysed 77 moderate Covid-19 subjects in Wuhan and observed that those who received Interferon alpha-2b showed a significant reduction in the duration of virus shedding period and even in levels of the inflammatory cytokine, IL-6.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 'Situation serious' in Mumbai, Indore, Kolkata and Jaipur

This suggests that if a long-acting molecule like Pegylated Interferon alpha is given early on in the infection, the patient suffering from Covid-19 will have a significant benefit as the viral load is reduced, lesser inflammatory elements is produced and virus eliminating specific immune response is generated.

When the human body contracts an infection due to a viral attack, it produces a group of molecules called Type 1 interferons as a first line of defense. Interferon alpha is one such Type 1 Interferon molecule, that not only slows down the viral replication but also helps activate the two arms of our immune system – Innate, for immediate killing of the virus and Adaptive, for long lasting immunity.

To make it more effective, the molecule is coupled with polyethylene glycol to produce a new molecule called, Pegylated Interferon alpha, that has the same functionality as Interferon alpha but remains in the body longer and therefore requires only once-a-week injection, thus providing a much better efficacy profile.





ALSO READ: JB Chemicals surges 31% in eight days; stock nears record high

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare, said, “At this juncture, as the healthcare fraternity the world over, is exploring options for a safe and efficacious treatment to combat Covid-19, Pegylated Interferon alpha emerges as one such possibility with it’s potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease and offering better clinical outcomes. We are working with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have opened an investigational new drug (IND) filing for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for the treatment of Covid-19. We are also working with the Department of Biotechnology to investigate the role of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for Covid-19 and are planning to undertake clinical trials for this.”

Additionally, Zydus is already manufacturing Hydroxychloroquine which has been found to be effective in treating patients suffering from Covid-19. The group is also working on an accelerated vaccine development programme which is currently in the animal testing stage and if the results are successful it should enter clinical studies in second quarter of this financial year.