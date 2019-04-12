Factbox: How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics

Technologies Inc's filing on Thursday contains data that will be key to selling itself to investors. The share sale follows a public offering by rival ride-sharing service last month, whose shares have dropped to about $61 from an IPO price of $72.

Here are how the two compare on key metrics from Uber's filing:

REVENUE

had $11.3 billion in 2018 vs Lyft $2.2 billion.

Uber's growth has been slowing relative to Lyft due to scandals and aggressive discounting by Lyft.

Lyft's revenue more than doubled between 2017 and 2018 while Uber's grew around 41 percent.

MARKET SHARE

has lost market share but remains the leader.

Uber has 65 percent share in while Lyft says it has 39 percent in the

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Both Uber and Lyft lose money though Uber has trimmed its losses in recent years.

Uber's adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was just over $1.8 billion in 2018 compared to $2.6 billion in 2017.

Lyft lost $950 million in 2018 on the same basis.

MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS

Uber has 91 million monthly active users compared to Lyft's 18.6 million.

Uber's number includes customers of additional services beyond ride sharing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)