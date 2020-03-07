Fairfax India plans to list subsidiary for airport, other infra investments

is planning to list its subsidiary Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings (AIIHL), which has been created in June 2019.

AIIHL is Fairfax’s flagship investment vehicle for airports and other infrastructure investments in India. The plan is to eventually transfer all of Fairfax’s shares in Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) to AIIHL.

In December 2019, signed definitive agreements with an investor, whereby it will transfer 43.6 per cent of BIAL out of the 54 per cent that it owns to AIIHL. The investor will pay about $135 million to acquire from 11.5 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in AIIHL. This will result in the investor indirectly owning approximately 5 per cent in BIAL. The transaction values BIAL at $2.7 billion.