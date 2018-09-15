Faulty hip implants case: First panel meet on J&J compensation on Sept 18

The Centre is learnt to be working overtime around the compensation modalities for the patients affected by faulty hip implants manufactured by US-based Johnson and Johnson’(J&J’s) subsidiary DePuy. The central government committee, set up for identifying patients and recommending a compensation plan, will hold its first meeting on September 18, a senior official said.

While J&J has in principle agreed to compensate the recipients of faulty implants, the government is keeping its options open. That is, in case the firm does not agree to comply with the recommendations ...