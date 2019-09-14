Festive push: With marketing blitz, e-commerce giants hope to beat slowdown

When Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer (CEO), Flipkart, walked up to the stage at the auditorium in the online marketplace giant’s sprawling Bengaluru campus to address the biggest townhall meeting a few days back, he reassured his employees that its festive season bonanza ‘Big Billion Day’ (BBD) would be a massive success despite the talk around softening demand.

Rather than slugging it out with each other, e-commerce giants, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and others, are all fighting one common enemy — slowdown — during the ...