JUST IN
IndoStar Capital Finance back in black in Q1 with net profit at Rs 61 cr
Financials lead earnings in Q1; metal & mining, IT firms among laggards
Reliance Infra Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 cr; income rises 37%
Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 18 cr; revenue up two-fold
Russia-backed refiner Nayara Energy posts record profit at $447.5 mn
Zee Entertainment consolidated net profit down 49% to Rs 106 crore in Q1
ESAF Small Finance Bank Q1 profit jumps to Rs 106 cr amid fall in bad loans
Muthoot Finance net profit down 17% to Rs 802 crore in June quarter
Varroc Engineering's Q1 loss narrows to Rs 85 crore; revenue rises 36%
GVK Power & Infrastructure's net loss widens to Rs 400 crore in Q1
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
On 75th I-Day, M&M unveils e-mobility plan with five new electric SUVs
Business Standard

Financials lead earnings in Q1; metal & mining, IT firms among laggards

BFSI companies together accounted for 48 per cent of the incremental growth in corporate profits on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter

Topics
Q1 results | India Inc | BFSI

Krishna Kant & Ram Prasad Sahu 

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

India Inc’s earnings growth in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) was dominated by banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) companies. On the other hand, sectors like metal & mining, oil-marketing, cement, and IT services were laggards.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Q1 results

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 22:40 IST

`
.