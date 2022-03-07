Mastercard invests undisclosed sum in fintech firm Zeta

company Zeta has raised funds from global payments major by selling an undisclosed stake.

The two on Monday also announced a five-year partnership to launch credit cards globally, which will be powered by the processing stack of Zeta, which had acquired unicorn status in its first fundraise last year.

"We are fundamentally rewiring how issuers launch credit card programs by offering new paradigms over legacy mainframe systems," said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and chief executive of Zeta.

He said the stack allows for expanding lending book, reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction.

As both the partners will be pre-configuring key capabilities behind the scenes, issuers will be able to launch cards much faster, making it easier than ever to rapidly design and launch flexible, highly customisable card programs, a statement said.

" is partnering with Zeta to provide issuing banks and innovators with modern credit card processing capabilities at scale that will maximize the safety, security and convenience of e-commerce, online banking, and contactless transactions," the payments company's Executive Vice President Sandeep Malhotra said.

Both the have been working together since 2018 in the Asia Pacific region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)