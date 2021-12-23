Fintech startup Khatabook plans to double employee base in 2022

-
Leading fintech startup Khatabook on Thursday announced that it is planning to double its employee base in the upcoming year.
The company said that it will continue to strengthen its talent base in 2022 by accelerating hiring across engineering, design, product and data teams.
"We are hiring for building and scaling a quality tech platform for India's MSME. So far, the tech teams have done exceptionally well in successfully deploying Offline support, Compute analytics on large data on the user device, Clean Architecture, advanced AI-enabled risk models, and more," Gaurav Lahoti, VP Engineering, Khatabook, said in a statement.
"We are hiring skill sets to seamlessly re-architect services to support more users and build multi-tenant platforms that work with all our products as we grow. Besides tech mindset, team collaboration capabilities along with capability to introspect and problem-solving are essential," Lahoti added.
The startup has experienced 3x growth in headcount in 2021 and currently stands at an employee strength of 320. Founded in January 2019, Khatabook is used by over 10 million monthly active users and offers a range of software solutions to MSMEs in India for their business needs.
The startup's organisation has scaled to support this unprecedented growth by hiring efficiently and establishing people practices that are focused on holistic employee experience and well-being.
The company introduced a string of employee best practices in 2021 to build an organisation of the future. It aims to be the hotbed of 'innovating for Bharat' philosophy while nurturing a conducive, progressive and employee-friendly culture to facilitate the best-in-class learning and development experience for talent.
