Flavoured milk shakes up market; Britannia, Cavin's, Amul get aggressive

Competition in the Rs 800-crore augmented flavoured milk category in the country is increasing as new entrant Britannia Industries is eyeing top spot in the milkshake category while Cavinkare is set to enter the north Indian market. Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and ITC, on the other hand, have planned to make deeper inroads.

All these companies are relying on innovation, launches, and competitive pricing. Although Cavin’s, from the Cavinkare stable, holds a 13 per cent market share both in terms of volume and value, its distribution, spread ...