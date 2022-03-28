Flight control system integration facility for DRDO built in 45 days: L&T

-
ALSO READ
DRDO successfully tests Quantum Key Distribution tech between 2 cities
DRDO to display two tableaux at Republic Day parade: Defence Ministry
DRDO adding new chapters like IT, AI, robotics in tech warfare: Rajnath
Rajnath inaugurates 7-storey R&D facility built by DRDO in record 45 days
DRDO carries out successful test firing of surface-to-air missile
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has constructed a seven-storey state-of-the-art flight control system integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization in just 45 days.
The facility was inaugurated on March 17 by defence minister Rajnath Singh.
"The buildings business of Larsen & Toubro has set a record by constructing the 7-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in just 45 days using Integrated Hybrid Modular Construction Technology (IHMCT)," the company said in a statement.
This facility shows that India can build anything in a short span of time, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said.
The project commenced on February 1, 2022, and the building has been constructed on 1,30,000 sq feet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU