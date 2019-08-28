Flipkart brings US brand Nautica onboard to tap Indian fashion market

Group has obtained the licence and distribution rights of Nautica, a global lifestyle brand owned by the US-based Authentic Brands Group. The Walmart-owned e-commerce company will manage Nautica’s online and offline business in the country through a network of franchise partners.

“ Group is the undisputed fashion market leader in India, providing Nautica access to over 160 million consumers across Flipkart, Myntra and Jabong,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive of Authentic Brands Group.

“ Group brings a high degree of technological capabilities making them an ideal partner for Nautica. We are confident that this partnership will help us engage more customers and we look forward to growing Nautica’s presence in India.”

ABG, which owns a portfolio of iconic brands, acquired Nautica in May 2018 with the intention of growing the brand’s global footprint by expanding into newer geographies and strengthen its presence in existing markets such as the US and Latin America. ABG said it had invested significant resources over the past year and successfully launched in China this year.

Nautica is among many global brands that Flipkart is bringing on its platforms to tap the booming fashion market in India. Fashion is a $100 billion market in the country with only 6 per cent having been penetrated by the online retail players, according to Flipkart. The Bengaluru-based firm has formed similar partnerships with other global brands such as Mango (offline and online), Esprit and H&M (only online).

As per recent industry reports, India has witnessed an increased demand for international fashion and styles from consumers not only in metros, but also in tier-II cities and beyond, who are constantly seeking to upgrade their wardrobe, while being influenced by global fashion trends.

The specialty teams at Flipkart Group will bring their expertise in design, product development, merchandising and more, to address unique consumer demands of the market, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said. The integrated approach across channels will lead to a refined shopping experience. It would also bring industry-first practices including ‘Endless Aisle’, a technology solution that allows shoppers to virtually browse product offerings and self-checkout for convenience to Nautica stores.

“There are millions of consumers who are shopping on these platforms (Flipkart, Myntra and Jabong). They have a different lifestyle and our goal is to ensure to get the (products) that they are looking for,” said Rishi Vasudev, senior vice president and group head - Fashion (Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong). “Nautica would address a segment of these consumers. We want to ensure whatever brands are available globally and which are sought after, are brought on to our platforms,” added Vasudev.