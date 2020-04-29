Flipkart, cab operator Meru join hands to deliver essential products

and Mahindra & Mahindra-backed app-based ride-hailing cab operator Meru have partnered to provide people access to grocery and essential items as people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown. This partnership will help deliver grocery and essential items to customers at their doorstep across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad through the safe and sanitized supply chain.

This partnership is a continuation of Flipkart’s efforts to create innovative models of collaboration to serve citizens during this unprecedented crisis. It also supports the government’s efforts to keep Indians at home to contain the spread of (Covid-19). The synergies between both the organisations will ensure that essential supply chains remain functional while supporting driver-partners with income opportunities.





“ Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle. This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group. “We have a very secure and safe supply chain where we follow SOPs (standard operating procedures) diligently. We stand by the nation in this fight against Covid-19 as we prioritise the wellbeing and safety of all including our customers and employees,” he said.

In line with the government guidelines, Meru is providing its ozone sanitized fleet to help Flipkart with their deliveries. The dispatch hubs have been installed with ‘Ozone Air Purifiers’, encouraging all driver-partners to sanitize their cabs, thus maintaining high standards of hygiene. Meru driver-partners will undergo Flipkart’s training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items, while Meru is educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus.



“This is a unique initiative which we are undertaking with Flipkart which will benefit consumers immensely. Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart’s large customer base in a hassle-free manner,” said Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. “This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time,” he added.