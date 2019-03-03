Food distributor WayCool plans to push more products via same channel

Manikanttan is a marginal farmer at a village in Hosur district of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, he would sow a single vegetable — tomato or ladies finger — based on what rest of the village is sowing.

These days he divides his two-acre farm into four quarters — one each for tomato, ladies finger and gourd, while leaving a portion empty. He now has somewhat even income throughout the year. This is made possible by a master planning and scheduling system and a procurement app used by Chennai-based start-up WayCool, which recently raised Rs 120 crore in a bridge round led by ...