Higher gross margins, cost control initiatives aid Westlife's profitability

For next 3 years, we will set aside Rs 9,000 cr as capex: Shree Cement MD

World GDP growth will be less than three per cent, and even with revised estimates, India's GDP growth will be more than the global average, says Hari Mohan Bangur

Avishek Rakshit 

The country’s second largest cement producer, Shree Cement, which backed out of the race to acquire Emami Cement, wants to maintain a pace of organic growth at which it feels comfortable. Not keen on taking competition head on, Hari Mohan Bangur, managing director of Shree Cement, unfolds his plans and his take on the economic situation in the country in an exclusive conversation with Avishek Rakshit.

Edited excerpts: For the first time since listing decades ago, you raised capital via qualified institutional placement (QIP). How will you utilise the proceedings of Rs 2,400 crore ...

First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 20:45 IST

