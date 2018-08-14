Fortis posts Rs 530 mn net loss in Q1, consolidated income at Rs 10.42 bn

Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 530 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19.

It had posted net profit of Rs 226.1 billion for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 10.42 billion for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 11.56 billion for the year-ago period.

stock closed 0.86 per cent at Rs 146.05 on BSE.