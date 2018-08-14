JUST IN
Fortis posts Rs 530 mn net loss in Q1, consolidated income at Rs 10.42 bn

Fortis stock closed 0.86 per cent at Rs 146.05 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Hospital

Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 530 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19.

It had posted net profit of Rs 226.1 billion for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, Fortis said in a filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 10.42 billion for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 11.56 billion for the year-ago period.

First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 21:57 IST

