Fortis posts Rs 530 mn net loss in Q1, consolidated income at Rs 10.42 bn

Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 530 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19.
It had posted net profit of Rs 226.1 billion for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, Fortis said in a filing to BSE.
The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 10.42 billion for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 11.56 billion for the year-ago period.
Fortis stock closed 0.86 per cent at Rs 146.05 on BSE.
