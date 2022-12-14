JUST IN
Go First plane flying to Goa suffers technical snag, returns to Mumbai

A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official

Topics
Goa | Mumbai | Aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no immediate comment from Go First.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 23:26 IST

