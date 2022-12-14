Go First plane flying to Goa suffers technical snag, returns to Mumbai

A Go First aircraft flying to returned to airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a official.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no immediate comment from Go First.

