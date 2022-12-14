Go First plane flying to Goa suffers technical snag, returns to Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief
Govt to augment manpower, capabilities of regulators DGCA, BCAS: Scindia
Civil aviation sector to employ 100,000 more people by 2024: Ministry
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
-
A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.
The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.
Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.
There was no immediate comment from Go First.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 23:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU