FreshToHome received nearly one order every second in 2021: Report

Recording an all-time high, nearly one order every second was received by fresh fish and meat e-commerce platform FreshToHome, a new report said on Tuesday.
According to the platform, the brand added more than eight lakh new meat lovers. Chicken, mutton, fish and prawns, respectively, were the most ordered products on its website and app in 2021.
"The report reveals some interesting and evolving trends in the industry. It revealed that we received 1 order every second in 2021," Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO, FreshToHome, said in a statement.
"While people's love for chicken across the country became more evident as it became the most ordered product everywhere, fish continues to be a very large percentage of the protein requirement in India," Kadavil added.
The report also revealed that Christmas saw the highest orders for meat, fish and seafood, while the lowest orders were recorded during the month of February.
Eggs were the most popular items from the list of new releases in 2021.
The report mentioned that the highest buyer of meat, fish and seafood in a single year on the FreshToHome app spent 9.6 lakh.
